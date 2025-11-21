Swadeshi Spirit Shines in Bilaspur: MP Brijmohan Calls for a National Movement of ‘Vocal for Local’

The grand Swadeshi Fair held at the Science College Ground in Bilaspur concluded on Friday with remarkable enthusiasm.

The closing ceremony turned into a historic spectacle as Raipur MP and senior BJP leader Shri Brijmohan Agrawal attended as the Chief Guest.

MP Brijmohan received a massive welcome upon arrival. The entire route witnessed flower showers, fireworks, and loud cheers, creating an electrifying atmosphere across the city.

Addressing the gathering, MP Brijmohan delivered an inspiring message: “To stay happy, confident, and move India forward, Swadeshi must become the foundation of our life. Swadeshi is not just a product— it is the soul of our culture and our identity.”

He emphasised that adopting Swadeshi in everyday life is a true form of patriotism and urged a nationwide awareness movement to promote local products.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision, he said, “Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi is transforming Vocal for Local into a mass movement, empowering artisans, local businesses, and the nation’s economic strength.”

As Chief Guest, MP Brijmohan honoured Swadeshi-promoting entrepreneurs, fair organisers, and outstanding competition winners on stage.

Prominent figures such as former MP Lakhan Sahu, Manoj Bhandari, Praveen Jha, Kamal Soni, Gulshan Rishi, Praful Sharma, Sushil Srivastava, Aruna Dixit, Neeta Srivastava, and Narayan Goswami were present, along with a large gathering of citizens.