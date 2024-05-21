Swati Maliwal Accuses AAP Leaders of Endangering Relatives Amid Ongoing Probe

Amid the ongoing investigation into Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, AAP MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief, Swati Maliwal, has made serious accusations against Delhi ministers and AAP leaders. On Monday, Maliwal claimed that her relatives' lives were being put at risk by AAP leaders who tweeted personal details, including car numbers.
Taking to social media platform X, Maliwal criticized Delhi ministers for trolling her after she spoke out. “Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption, hence I did all this on the instructions of BJP,” Maliwal posted. She clarified that the FIR, referenced by AAP leaders, dates back to 2016, and the High Court has stayed it for 1.5 years, acknowledging no monetary transactions took place.
Maliwal questioned the sudden change in AAP's stance towards her. “Until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was ‘Lady Singham,’ and today I have become a BJP agent?” she asked.
Maliwal accused AAP leaders of endangering her relatives' lives by sharing personal details publicly to troll her. “The entire troll army was deployed against me just because I spoke the truth,” she said, alleging a concerted effort within the party to discredit her. “They’re putting my relatives’ lives in danger by tweeting their details using their car numbers.”
She vowed to take legal action against those spreading falsehoods. “I will take you to court for every lie you spread!” Maliwal asserted. She warned the party leaders that their actions, driven by power intoxication, might prevent them from facing their families when the truth emerges.