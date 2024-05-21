Swati Maliwal Accuses AAP Leaders of Endangering Relatives Amid Ongoing Probe

Taking to social media platform X, Maliwal criticized Delhi ministers for trolling her after she spoke out. “Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption, hence I did all this on the instructions of BJP,” Maliwal posted. She clarified that the FIR, referenced by AAP leaders, dates back to 2016, and the High Court has stayed it for 1.5 years, acknowledging no monetary transactions took place.