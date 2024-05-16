Swati Maliwal Assault: NCW Summons Kejriwal's Personal Secretary

The NCW has directed Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary to appear before the commission at 11 am on May 17.

The letter to Bhibhav Kumar read, “The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her”, wherein was reported that Ms. Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief had alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM’s residence.”