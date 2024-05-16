Swati Maliwal Assault: NCW Summons Kejriwal's Personal Secretary

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to appear before the commission on May 17 (Friday).
This comes after Bibhav Kumar was accused of assaulting AAP MP and former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence in Delhi.
The NCW has directed Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary to appear before the commission at 11 am on May 17.
The letter to Bhibhav Kumar read, “The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her”, wherein was reported that Ms. Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief had alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM’s residence.”
“Now, therefore, take notice that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May, 2024 at 11 A.M. wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person,” the letter added.
It may be mentioned that on Monday, Swati Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar assualted her at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. Initially, the AAP remained silent on the matter, however, they later acknowleged the incident.
Meanwhile, earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal remained silent and refused to answer questions from reporters on the alleged assault on Swati Mahiwal. During the press conference when the issue was raised, Akhilesh Yadav also brushed aside the question saying "There are other issues that are more important than this."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh however took the mic and threw a counter, questioning, “What about the tribal women paraded naked in Manipur and the sex assault allegations against BJP ally Prajwal Revanna."
"When our wrestler daughters were fighting for justice at Jantar Mantar, it was Swati Maliwal, the then Chairperson of the Women's Commission, who went to support them and was dragged and beaten by the police," Sanjay Singh said, listing what he said were examples of the ruling party's silence on crimes against women,” he added.