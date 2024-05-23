Swati Maliwal Ready For Polygraph Test, Claims Victim Shaming

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she is willing to undergo a polygraph test alleging victim shaming by her party. During an interview with ANI, Maliwal recounted the alleged assault that took place at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence on May 13 and criticized the AAP and Delhi Minister Atishi for their handling of the situation.
Drawing parallels with the victim shaming faced by Nirbhaya, Maliwal stated, "I have met Nirbhaya's mother and she said one thing, which I could never forget in my life. She told me that sometimes I feel like it is good that my daughter is no longer in this world because at least she did not have to go through all the humiliation that exists in this country during the journey towards justice." She highlighted that victim shaming is a common issue faced by many girls in India.
Maliwal also questioned the credibility of the video clips leaked by AAP, which allegedly showed her arguing with security personnel at the CM's residence. She pointed out that the Delhi Police had not received the CCTV footage and raised concerns about its authenticity. Maliwal emphasized that her agitation and pain post-assault were natural reactions and criticized the scrutiny over her physical condition as victim shaming.
She further criticized the remarks made by a lady minister from Delhi, who questioned the absence of visible injuries on Maliwal, as a severe form of victim shaming. Maliwal asserted that she had truthfully described the events in her FIR and called for a polygraph test to prove her claims.
Maliwal lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Delhi CM's aide, Bibhav Kumar, on May 14, a day after the alleged assault. In response, Bibhav Kumar filed a counter-complaint, accusing Maliwal of unauthorized entry into the CM's residence and verbal abuse. The Delhi Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Maliwal's complaint, leading to Bibhav Kumar's arrest on May 19. He is currently in police custody.
Maliwal's readiness to undergo a polygraph test aims to clear her name and address the accusations against her, which she views as a significant blow to the women's movement. She expressed her determination to prove her truthfulness and combat the portrayal of her as someone who made false allegations.