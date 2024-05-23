Swati Maliwal Ready For Polygraph Test, Claims Victim Shaming

Drawing parallels with the victim shaming faced by Nirbhaya, Maliwal stated, "I have met Nirbhaya's mother and she said one thing, which I could never forget in my life. She told me that sometimes I feel like it is good that my daughter is no longer in this world because at least she did not have to go through all the humiliation that exists in this country during the journey towards justice." She highlighted that victim shaming is a common issue faced by many girls in India.