Swati Maliwal Slams AAP Leadership Amid Protest Plans at BJP HQs in Delhi

As AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with the party's senior leaders, prepare to stage a protest at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has criticized the party's leadership.
In a post on X, Maliwal reflected on AAP's past protests following the Nirbhaya rape case, contrasting it with the current situation where the party is protesting the arrest of someone accused of assaulting a woman. "We once took to the streets seeking justice for Nirbhaya. Today, 12 years later, we are out to defend the accused who erased CCTV footage and formatted a phone. I wish the same effort was made for Manish Sisodia ji. If he were here, maybe this wouldn't have happened to me," she wrote.
Maliwal previously accused Delhi CM aide Bibhav Kumar of deleting CCTV footage from the Chief Minister's residence that would substantiate her assault claims. She alleged, "First Bibhav beat me brutally, slapping and kicking me. When I escaped and called 112, he called security and began filming. I was screaming for help, but the video was edited to just 50 seconds. Now, the phone is formatted and the entire video is deleted? The CCTV footage is missing too! Even conspiracies have limits."
In response to Kumar's arrest by Delhi Police and his five-day police custody ordered by Tis Hazari Court, Kejriwal called for a protest at the BJP Headquarters on Sunday. Security has been tightened outside the BJP headquarters in anticipation of the AAP protest.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning of heavy traffic on DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg, and advising that DDU Marg might be closed from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
In her complaint, Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar of repeatedly slapping her, dragging her, and kicking her in the chest, stomach, and pelvis area while she screamed for help.