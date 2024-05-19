Swati Maliwal Slams AAP Leadership Amid Protest Plans at BJP HQs in Delhi

In a post on X, Maliwal reflected on AAP's past protests following the Nirbhaya rape case, contrasting it with the current situation where the party is protesting the arrest of someone accused of assaulting a woman. "We once took to the streets seeking justice for Nirbhaya. Today, 12 years later, we are out to defend the accused who erased CCTV footage and formatted a phone. I wish the same effort was made for Manish Sisodia ji. If he were here, maybe this wouldn't have happened to me," she wrote.