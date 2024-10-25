Tamil Nadu: 30 School Students Rushed To Hospital After Gas Leak

Around 30 students from a school in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur were rushed to a hospital on Friday after experiencing uneasiness and throat irritation, allegedly due to a gas leak. The incident sparked panic among both students and school officials.
Fortunately, all affected students are reported to be safe and are currently receiving medical treatment. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commander AK Chauhan commented, "As of now, I cannot tell the exact cause," adding, "We are yet to ascertain the exact cause. Our team came and assessed the situation, everything was normal, and we did not smell any gas or leakage from the AC."
In the wake of the incident, parents of the affected children expressed frustration over the lack of clear communication from school authorities. One parent stated, "The school administration is not providing clear information. My child is still under hospital observation. She had throat irritation for the past three days, which we thought was minor, but today they admitted her."
Local police arrived at the scene to investigate the source of the alleged gas leak, while also monitoring the situation to mitigate further risks. Forensic experts and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have also been deployed to the site to assist in the investigation.
As authorities continue to gather information, further updates on the situation are anticipated.