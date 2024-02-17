Tamil Nadu: 9 Dead in Firecracker Factory Explosion, Several Injured

As many as 9 people lost their lives after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Saturday, reports emerged.
As per information received, the incident occurred in a chemical mixing room of the factory located at Ramuthevanpatti in Virudhunagar.
Several persons were also in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, sources said.
According to residents, the blast was of such great magnitude that it destroyed four buildings and the cracker factory.
Right after the incident, a police team and a officials from the fire department rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway at the incident spot.
Further investigation is underway in to the incident.