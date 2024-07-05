Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong Hacked To Death

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was brutally hacked to death by an unidentified mob of six people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening, officials reported.
The Chennai police have launched a search operation to apprehend the assailants responsible for the attack. "The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction," stated a police spokesperson.
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his shock and condolences on his official X account upon hearing the news of Armstrong's death.
Further details about the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.