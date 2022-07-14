Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Hospitalized After Testing COVID-19 +

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 12 for investigations and observation.

"Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms," the hospital said in a release.

Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery from the viral infection.

"I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin's quick recovery and to continue his work for the people.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also wished Stalin speedy recovery.

"I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people," Mr Rangasamy said in a letter addressed to Stalin.

Meanwhile, India reported a total of 20,139 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily covid cases tally was recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days. The total active cases tally of the country has risen to 1,36,076.

38 fatalities on Wednesday has taken the total number of deaths due to the infection to 5,25,557, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Thursday.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.