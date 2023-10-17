Tamil Nadu: Doctor, Broker Arrested For Trafficking of Newborns

“This violates the law. There are several steps to be taken to register and legally put up children for adoption. But, none of this was done. They have done this solely for money. Anuradha, the doctor, has been an accomplice because of whom they managed to sell several babies,” he added.“This violates the law. There are several steps to be taken to register and legally put up children for adoption. But, none of this was done. They have done this solely for money. Anuradha, the doctor, has been an accomplice because of whom they managed to sell several babies,” he added.