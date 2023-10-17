Tamil Nadu: Doctor, Broker Arrested For Trafficking of Newborns

In a shocking incident, a government doctor and a broker, who sold seven newborn babies across Tamil Nadu to childless couples from those who had more than two children, were arrested in Namakkal district, reports emerged on Tuesday.
This was informed by Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian who said that a week ago, they received information about babies being sold and illegal kidney donations following which the district officials launched a probe into the matter.
After a week-long investigation, Tiruchengode town police arrested the 49-year-old doctor, A Anuradha, and the tout T Logammbal (38) based on a complaint filed by a couple stating that a woman identifying herself as a nurse approached them and said she would give them Rs. 2 lakh if they sell their baby.
A police officer said, “The doctor and the broker have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. They have admitted that they have sold seven babies. Logammbal has been doing this for several years.”
The state health minister said, “It’s not a case where babies are being stolen and sold but where the poverty of the couple is taken advantage of to convince them to part with their third newborn.”
"This violates the law. There are several steps to be taken to register and legally put up children for adoption. But, none of this was done. They have done this solely for money. Anuradha, the doctor, has been an accomplice because of whom they managed to sell several babies," he added.