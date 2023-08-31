Assam

Assam Woman Escapes From Clutches Of Traffickers In Bihar

According to sources, the woman managed to escape from the red-light area in Kishanganj where she became ensnared in a human trafficking network.
A young woman was successfully rescued in Guwahati’s Maligaon area after she fled from a red light area at Kishanganj in Bihar.

Sources further indicate that a month earlier, a young man from Guwahati allegedly lured the woman who hails from Nagaon with a job offer, only to abduct her and subsequently sell her into the illicit trade.

The victim revealed that numerous other young women were trapped in a similar manner in Kishanganj.

The rescue highlights the urgent need to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to such crimes.

