Assam Woman Escapes From Clutches Of Traffickers In Bihar

A young woman was successfully rescued in Guwahati’s Maligaon area after she fled from a red light area at Kishanganj in Bihar.
According to sources, the woman managed to escape from the red-light area where she became ensnared in a human trafficking network.
Sources further indicate that a month earlier, a young man from Guwahati allegedly lured the woman who hails from Nagaon with a job offer, only to abduct her and subsequently sell her into the illicit trade.
The victim revealed that numerous other young women were trapped in a similar manner in Kishanganj.
The rescue highlights the urgent need to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to such crimes.