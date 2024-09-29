Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji and Three DMK MLAs Sworn in as Ministers

High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji was sworn in as a minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday, just days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.
The 48-year-old Balaji has been assigned the crucial portfolio of Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition, and Excise, a role he previously held in Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet.
In a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, three other DMK legislators—Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur), R Rajendran (Salem-North), and S M Nasar (Avadi)—also took their oaths of office. The event was attended by Chief Minister Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, who has already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister.
Govi Chezhiaan, a three-time MLA from Thanjavur district, has been allocated the portfolio of Higher Education, including technical education, electronics, and science and technology, previously held by K Ponmudy, who now oversees the Forests department.
Known for his eloquence, Chezhiaan has been a significant party figure, serving as the chief government whip before his ministerial appointment.
R Rajendran (65), has been given the Tourism portfolio. A long-time party worker, Rajendran has held various positions within the DMK and is recognized for his dedication since his student days. He is also a third-time MLA and a practicing lawyer.
S M Nasar (64), a prominent party face from Avadi, has been appointed Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare. Notably, Nasar was dropped from the cabinet in May 2023 while serving as the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development.
Senthil Balaji, representing the Karur Assembly constituency, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam dating back to his tenure as transport minister during the previous AIADMK government (2011-2015).
After a brief association with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, he joined the DMK in 2018 and was later appointed minister without a portfolio following his arrest. On September 26, the Supreme Court granted him bail after 471 days of incarceration.
K Ramachandran, who was dropped from the Cabinet on September 28, has been named as the chief government whip, previously serving as the tourism minister.
The cabinet reshuffle saw CM Stalin drop three ministers—T Mano Thangaraj, Gingee KS Masthan, and K Ramachandran—while inducting four, including Balaji. With this latest appointment, the strength of the cabinet now stands at 35.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several DMK leaders, including T R Baalu, and representatives from DMK's alliance parties, such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK general secretary Vaiko.
All four legislators made a solemn affirmation while taking their oaths in Tamil, with officials led by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam present.