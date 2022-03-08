Tamil Nadu Student Joins Ukrainian Forces to Fight Against Russia

A 21-year-old student from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Sainikesh Ravichandran has joined the paramilitary forces in Ukraine to fight against Russia.

According to reports, officials visited his residence in Tamil Nadu and inquired his parents about it. During their visit, they discovered that he had applied to join the Indian Army but was rejected.

In 2018, Sainikesh went to Ukraine to study at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv. He was to complete the course by July 2022.

In the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, his family had lost communication with Sainikesh. After seeking the embassy’s help, they were able to contact Sainikesh. He informed his family that he had joined the Ukrainian paramilitary forces to fight against Russia.

Also Read: India Reports Under 4K Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Plummet Below 50K