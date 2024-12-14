TDP Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Bill; Says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his support for the 'One Nation, One Election Bill,' stressing that elections should not impede the country's development. Naidu, confirming his backing for the bill, stated, "Elections should not hinder development."

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to synchronize elections across India, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 16 by Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The proposed legislation seeks to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, while a separate bill aims to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

However, the bill has sparked significant controversy. Several opposition leaders have raised concerns about its practicality and the potential threat it poses to India's federal structure. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called for the bill to be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny, arguing that it undermines democratic principles.

"The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to the former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee, stating our opposition to the bill," Ramesh told.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has also criticized the proposal, accusing the NDA government of eroding India's Constitution. Speaking at the PDP General Council Meeting in Srinagar, Mufti warned that the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative threatens the country's federal structure, stating, "India is a federal country, and this proposal undermines that structure."

The Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on December 12, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. While opposition parties in the INDIA alliance have vehemently opposed the proposal, ruling parties in the BJP-led NDA alliance have welcomed it, arguing that simultaneous elections would save time and create a unified electoral framework across the nation.

Earlier in September, the Union Cabinet approved a broader plan for synchronized elections, which would include simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within a 100-day window.

This proposal was outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision as a significant step toward strengthening India's democracy.