TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In as Andhra CM For 4th Time; PM Modi In Attendance

N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
The ceremony saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari, among others.
After taking the oath, Naidu embraced PM Modi on stage. This marks Naidu's fourth term as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and his second stint post the state's bifurcation in 2014.
Naidu initially assumed office in 1995 and served until 2004, prior to the bifurcation. He returned as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh post the bifurcation in 2014 and served until 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. Notable attendees included Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, as well as actors Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Under Naidu's leadership, the TDP-BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance secured a significant victory in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections. The TDP holds the majority in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly with 135 MLAs, with its allies, the Janasena Party and BJP, holding 21 and 8 seats respectively. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 legislators.
According to the TDP's released list, the Cabinet will consist of 21 MLAs from the TDP, three from the Janasena Party, and one from the BJP. Notable TDP MLAs set to take oaths include Nara Lokesh, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, and Nimmala Ramanaidu. From the Janasena Party, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar, and Kandula Durgesh will be sworn in as ministers, while Satya Kumar Yadav will represent the BJP in the Naidu cabinet.