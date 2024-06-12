TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In as Andhra CM For 4th Time; PM Modi In Attendance

According to the TDP's released list, the Cabinet will consist of 21 MLAs from the TDP, three from the Janasena Party, and one from the BJP. Notable TDP MLAs set to take oaths include Nara Lokesh, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, and Nimmala Ramanaidu. From the Janasena Party, Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar, and Kandula Durgesh will be sworn in as ministers, while Satya Kumar Yadav will represent the BJP in the Naidu cabinet.