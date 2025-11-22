Tejas Crash: Defence Expert Points to Possible Blackout Due To G-Force

A day after a tragic crash involving an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show 2025, defence specialists are assessing what may have led to the fatal accident that claimed the life of Wing Commander Naman Syal.

Retired defence expert Captain Anil Gaur said preliminary observations from videos of the incident point to the possibility that the pilot may have lost control during a high-intensity manoeuvre.

Speaking to the media, he noted that extreme gravitational forces during aerobatic stunts can cause a pilot to momentarily black out, despite wearing a G-suit designed to maintain blood circulation.

“From the visuals, it appears the aircraft may have slipped out of control during an acrobatic move, or the pilot may have experienced a blackout due to excessive G-forces,” he explained. “A G-suit helps prevent blood from rushing to the legs, but if something goes wrong, it can become critical. The real answer will only come after investigators extract and analyse the cockpit data.”

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Wing Commander Syal, calling it a heartbreaking moment for the Indian Air Force.

The IAF confirmed the pilot’s death in a statement shortly after the incident, saying the Tejas had crashed during a planned aerial display. The aircraft erupted into flames after hitting the ground. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the statement said. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact reason behind the crash.

Eyewitnesses at the venue reported that the fighter jet appeared to lose control moments after take-off. Footage circulating online shows heavy black smoke rising from the crash site, drawing shocked reactions from spectators.

According to reports, the jet went down almost immediately after lifting off for its demonstration sortie, catching many in the crowd off guard.

Investigators are expected to examine flight data, pilot health parameters, and aircraft systems to understand what triggered the fatal accident. The Tejas, India’s indigenously developed light combat aircraft, has been participating in air shows worldwide as part of India’s efforts to showcase its aviation capabilities.

