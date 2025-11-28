Tejas Safety ‘Best in the World’: HAL Chairman Dismisses Dubai Crash Conspiracy

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil on Friday reaffirmed that the Tejas light combat aircraft remains “absolutely safe” with one of the best safety records globally, following the fatal crash of a Tejas aircraft at the Dubai Air Show 2025 that killed Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Addressing the incident, Sunil called it “unfortunate” but stressed it would not impact the aircraft’s future or HAL’s operations.

He also dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the crash, highlighting HAL’s track record of successfully developing advanced defence platforms, including the HTT-40 trainer, Prachand helicopter, and other indigenous systems.

The Dubai crash occurred during an eight-minute aerobatic display when the Tejas Mark-1 failed to recover from a low-altitude “negative G-turn,” resulting in a fatal descent.

Emergency crews rushed to the site, but Wing Commander Syal could not eject. HAL had earlier reported to stock exchanges that the incident was an “isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances” and would not affect business or deliveries.

Looking ahead, HAL is working on next-generation projects, including the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (U-CAV) CATS Warrior, expected to be ready by 2026 and fly in 2027, and the Utility Helicopter Maritime (UHM), scheduled to start flying in 2027.

Orders for 180 LCA Mk-1A fighters, valued at around ₹1.1 lakh crore, remain on track, with deliveries from the first contract expected soon and the second batch commencing in 2027.

Sunil emphasized that the Tejas program continues to strengthen India’s indigenous defence capabilities. “There will always be naysayers, but this will not deter us.

The aircraft is a success, and we are proud of what we have achieved,” he said, adding that HAL is fully cooperating with investigations into the Dubai crash.

This marks the second Tejas crash since its induction in 2016. A previous Mk-1 aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer in March 2024 during a tri-services exercise, though the pilot ejected safely. The IAF currently operates two Mk-1 squadrons.

Also Read: Tejas Crash: Defence Expert Points to Possible Blackout Due To G-Force