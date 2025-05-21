Telangana CS Warns Officials Against 'Unbecoming' Conduct

In a strong message to uphold decorum and integrity in public service, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday issued two official memos cautioning officers of the All India Services (IAS, IPS, and IFS) and other government employees against any conduct deemed inappropriate or unbecoming during public meetings and gatherings.

Advertisment

The memos, issued separately to AIS officers and general government staff, emphasize that violations of service conduct rules will attract strict disciplinary action.

In the memo addressed to AIS officers, the Chief Secretary cited Rule 3(1) of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, reminding officers that they must maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty, and refrain from any action that could tarnish their professional image or the government's reputation. He noted recent instances of "unseemly behaviour" by AIS officers during official events and public functions, which he said reflect poorly on the government.

“AIS officers are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and decorum, especially as their conduct directly impacts public trust and governance,” the CS stated. Copies of this memo were sent to all IAS officers, the Director General of Police (for IPS officers), and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (for IFS officers).

In a parallel memo addressed to all government employees, Rao cited Rule 3 of the Telangana Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which requires every government servant to demonstrate devotion to duty, absolute integrity, discipline, impartiality, and propriety. The rule explicitly prohibits any behaviour that is unbecoming of a government employee or derogatory to the prestige of the government.

The CS warned that acts and gestures violating these norms—especially in public forums—would be taken seriously and met with disciplinary action.

Official sources said the memos were prompted by recent incidents, including AIS officers making controversial statements on social media, attempts to touch the Chief Minister's feet at public functions, and unauthorised sharing of confidential information. The government has taken a stern view of such conduct, noting that it undermines the dignity of public service and erodes public confidence in governance.

Copies of the memos have been circulated to all secretariat departments and heads of departments, who have been instructed to inform their staff and ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Also Read: Jayant Narlikar: A Titan of Indian Science Passes Away at 86