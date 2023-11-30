Telangana Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 119 Assembly Seats

The electoral battleground features interesting contests, such as KCR facing opposition in both Gajwel and Kamareddy, while BJP and Congress leaders Etela Rajender and Revanth Reddy contest from two seats each. Notable seats include Korutla, where BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri challenges BRS's Kalvakuntla Sanjay, and Maheshwaram, where BRS's Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy competes against Congress and BJP candidates.

The political narrative is shaped by promises and accusations. The BRS defends its 10-year performance, the Congress seeks support for its first government, and the BJP pledges to end perceived misrule and corruption. The BJP's promises include a Chief Minister from the Backward Class community, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and revisions in reservation policies.