Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Trapped, Rescuers Struggle Amid Muck and Water

Rescue operations are underway at the collapsed tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, where at least eight workers remain trapped since yesterday. Rescuers are calling out their names as they make their way inside the debris-filled tunnel, exclusive footage accessed by NDTV revealed.

The workers were inside the tunnel to repair a leak when a portion of the structure gave way. The under-construction tunnel, part of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) irrigation project, stretches 44 km and is being built by the Jaypee Associated Group.

According to an NDRF official, a rescue team reached the tunnel’s endpoint last night after covering 11 km by locomotive and 2 km on a conveyor belt. However, despite calling out the workers’ names, there was no response. The last 2-km stretch of the tunnel is filled with water, and the presence of debris is making rescue operations difficult.

Videos from the site show rescuers struggling to navigate through the mangled structure that has blocked entry. A tunnel-boring machine has been brought in to aid the rescue efforts. At least four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on their way, while state personnel are already at work.

A government report highlighted an earth fracture on the tunnel wall, allowing water to gush in. Noises of shifting boulders suggest that the roof in the collapsed area remains unstable. The immediate priority is to remove the water and debris before rescue teams can advance further.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review meeting yesterday, where Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar briefed him on the situation. State Adviser (Irrigation) Adityanath Das and Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy were also present.

CM Reddy has directed officials to expedite rescue efforts and ensure support for the affected families. Authorities are monitoring the situation round-the-clock at both the state and central levels.

