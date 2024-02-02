Tension Rises as Varanasi Court Grants Hindu Devotees Permission to Pray at Gyanvapi Mosque

In a contentious decision, a Varanasi court granted permission for Hindu devotees to offer prayers within the ‘Vyas ka Tekhana’ area of Gyanvapi mosque complex. This move sparked a tension amid a ‘bandh’ announced by the Muslim community. The court’s landmark ruling on Wednesday instructed the district administration to make necessary arrangements within seven days. The decision stirred emotions on both sides, with Hindu petitioners expressing joy after 31 years of anticipation.
Sohan Lal Arya, a petitioner shared, “Today the basement of Vyas-ji was open and the crowd of Devotees (Hindu) has been swelling ever since. This moment of happiness has arrived after 31years of waiting.”
Lakshmi Devi, another petitioner added, “This moment, which arrived after years of wait, has filled all Sanatanis with happiness.”
Despite the celebration on the Hindu side, Akhlaq Ahmed, a lawyer for the Muslim side criticized the court’s decision, pointing out that it overlooked the crucial reports and rulings in favour of the Muslim claim. He stated, “The Hindu side did not provide any evidence to support their claim that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol at the site.”
Heavy securities, including drone surveillance were being implemented in the premises of Gyanvapi complex due to heightened tensions during the bandh. The Muslim side had moved to Allahabad high court to challenge the Varanasi court verdict, setting the stage for legal battle over disputed areas.
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, a petitioner on the Hindu side, announced that puja will be commencing in the next seven days, inviting everyone to participate in the prayers.
As the legal battle unfolds, the Gyanvapi mosque controversy continues to be a focal point of religious and legal discourse of discussions in the region.