Tension Under Control in Nagaland’s Moava After Violent Clash

The situation slowly returned to norma returned to Moava village in Nagaland Chumoukedima district on February 14, two days after a violent confrontation left at least 26 people injured. Authorities confirmed that the situation remains stable, with security personnel maintaining a strong presence in the area to prevent any further unrest.

The incident occurred on February 13 in Moava village under the Medziphema subdivision. According to officials, the clash erupted over a protracted dispute concerning ownership and control of a particular stretch of land. The confrontation reportedly involved residents and members of the Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO), leading to injuries on both sides.

According to Reports, the prompt deployment of additional forces helped contain the violence and avert escalation. Those injured were provided medical attention, though officials did not specify how many required hospitalisation.

As per Reports, Moava Village Council Chairman Sutminlal Vaiphei said the dispute was limited to a defined parcel of land and should not be misconstrued as opposition to any developmental initiatives in the region. He emphasised that village authorities are actively working toward an amicable settlement through dialogue and mutual consultation among stakeholders.

“Our priority is to restore harmony and resolve the matter peacefully,” Vaiphei said, underscoring the importance of communication and community cooperation in preventing further misunderstandings.

Law enforcement agencies have appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified information that could inflame tensions. Officials urged the public to support efforts aimed at reconciliation and to refrain from actions that might disrupt peace.