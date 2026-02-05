Centre, Nagaland and ENPO Ink Deal for Frontier Nagaland Authority

In a major step towards lasting peace and development in Nagaland, a tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi on Thursday to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA).

Advertisment

The agreement was signed at Kartavya Bhavan in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Representatives of the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland, and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) were signatories to the pact.

The agreement aims to address long-standing political and developmental aspirations of eastern Nagaland while preserving the territorial integrity of the state.

Under the pact, a special autonomous administrative framework will be created for six districts of eastern Nagaland, Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator. These districts have historically lagged behind in development and have been at the centre of demands for greater autonomy.

According to officials, the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority will provide enhanced self-governance and focused development planning for the region, enabling faster implementation of welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and administrative decisions.

The Centre said the agreement reflects its commitment to resolving regional issues through dialogue and consensus rather than confrontation. It also underlined that the arrangement strikes a balance between granting greater autonomy to eastern Nagaland and safeguarding the unity of the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the pact as a “historic milestone” that opens a new chapter for peace, trust and inclusive growth in Nagaland. He said the agreement would strengthen cooperation between the Centre, the state government and local stakeholders.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed the development, calling it a positive and forward-looking step that would help bridge long-standing regional disparities and bring governance closer to the people.

The ENPO, which has been spearheading the demand for a separate administrative arrangement for eastern Nagaland, termed the agreement a significant achievement after years of negotiations and dialogue.

Also Read: Nagaland Marks Statehood Day; PM Modi and CM Rio Extend Greetings