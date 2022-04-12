Terror Plot Busted As J&K Police Arrest Three LeT Militants

Three militants of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in the Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Police also seized arms and ammunition along with cash and some incriminating materials from their possession.

The trio was identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir and Shabir Ahmed Wagay.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by police, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 179 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Sunwani bridge Wadoora Bala.

"During checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards Sunwani bridge who on seeing joint Naka party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully," it said.

Police seized 3 pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, 1 grenade, some incriminating materials and cash amounting to Rs 79,800 from their possession.

According to preliminary investigation, the the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

