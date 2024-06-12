Terror Strikes Again: 6 Injured as Militants Target Army Outpost In J&K

In a concerning turn of events, a joint checkpoint manned by police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district fell under militant attack on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to six soldiers.
This incident marked the third act of terror to shake the otherwise peaceful Jammu region since Sunday evening.
The assault took place amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Chattergala area, situated at an elevation of 12,000 feet above sea level. While the police have confirmed the attack, comprehensive details are still awaited.
According to reports, militants initiated gunfire around 8 pm, targeting a tin shed housing the joint checkpoint established by the Army and police at Chattergala, adjacent to the Sarthal area in Kathua district. Chattergala, nestled within Doda's Bhaderwah region, along with Sarthal in Kathua, serves as popular tourist spots, drawing visitors from across the nation annually.
In addition to gunfire, militants also launched a grenade at the checkpoint, prompting swift retaliation from security forces and police. The exchange of fire persisted until the early hours of Wednesday.
Following the militants' retreat, the injured soldiers and a special police officer (SPO) were swiftly transported to Bhaderwah hospital. Subsequently, they were transferred to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for further treatment.
In response to the attack, security forces deployed reinforcements to Chattergala, approximately 35 km from Bhaderwah, initiating a thorough search operation for the militants. As a precautionary measure, all vehicular movement towards Chattergala from Bhaderwah was suspended by the police.
This incident follows closely on the heels of a militant strike in Saida village within the plains of Kathua district, where a civilian sustained injuries on Tuesday evening. The police successfully neutralized one militant, with efforts underway to apprehend his accomplice who remains at large.
The recent surge in violence commenced on Sunday with an attack on a bus in Pouni area of Reasi district, claiming the lives of nine individuals, including seven pilgrims, and leaving 38 others wounded. In response, the police have released a sketch of one of the militants responsible for the bus attack, offering a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any pertinent information leading to his capture.