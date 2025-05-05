Terrorist Hideout Busted in J&K;’s Poonch in Army-Police Joint Operation

A terrorist hideout located in a forest area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was busted during a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. This operation led to the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets.

The Poonch police released photos from the hideout, showing multiple radio sets and the five recovered IEDs. This major operation took place just a day after a joint security review meeting organized by the Kashmir Inspector General of Police, VK Birdi. The meeting was attended by security force officers, including those from the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The hideout was discovered during a joint search operation by the Army and the Special Operations Group of J&K Police in the Suranthal area of Marhote, Surankote, late Sunday evening. According to officials, the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Hari village of Poonch district led to the discovery of the hideout in the forest, which was subsequently busted.

The recovered explosive materials were destroyed. Among the IEDs recovered, the ready-to-use ones were destroyed. These IEDs weighed between half a kilogram and five kilograms. This operation is considered significant, as it thwarted terrorist plans to trigger blasts.

The IEDs were found planted in various objects, such as steel buckets and tiffin boxes, and were intended for use in future blasts in the district, according to security officials. In addition to the IEDs, two sets of wireless devices, five bundles of urea, a five-liter gas cylinder, and daily household items like utensils, clothes, and buckets were recovered from the spot.

