Two terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Budgam

Two LeT terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday morning.

The encounter happened near the district court complex in Budgam town, according to officials.

Kashmir Zone Police identified the terrorists as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

According to the Kashmir zone police, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle when the terrorists fired upon them and two terrorists were killed in retaliation. The security forces recovered arms and ammunition.

Police and the Army cordoned off the area in Budgam. Efforts are underway to nab the terrorists.