‘Thanks For The Ride, Mate!’ Says Vikram Lander While Getting Separated From Propulsion Module

Another step forward in India's Chandrayaan-3 project, according to the latest updates from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Lander Module (LM) has been successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.
ISRO in a tweet said that LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 4 pm.
Vikram now has only three more rounds before ISRO attempts to soft-land the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar surface.
Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years.
The SHAPE payload onboard it would
☑️ perform spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and
☑️ measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth – to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability!
This payload is shaped by UR Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru.