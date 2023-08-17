National

‘Thanks For The Ride, Mate!’ Says Vikram Lander While Getting Separated From Propulsion Module

Another step forward in India's Chandrayaan-3 project, according to the latest updates from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Lander Module (LM) has been successfully separated from the Propulsion Module.

ISRO in a tweet said that LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 4 pm.

Vikram now has only three more rounds before ISRO attempts to soft-land the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years.

The SHAPE payload onboard it would 

☑️ perform spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and

☑️ measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth – to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability!

This payload is shaped by UR Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru.

India Hails ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Makes into Lunar Orbit
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Vikram Lander
Chandrayaan 3
Lunar Bound Phase

