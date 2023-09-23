'The Conclave 2023': FM Sitharaman Speaks On Infrastructural Developments Under Various Schemes

Vibrant Villages Programme:

Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort said, “The village on the border is not India’s last village, as was said before, it is the first village of the country”.

The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) was approved in February 2023 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, for Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs 4800 crore.

It envisages comprehensive development of identified border villages so that residents do not have to migrate to other places.

It entails the creation of essential infrastructure and livelihood opportunities through the promotion of tourism & cultural heritage, skill development & entrepreneurship and agriculture. The interventions also include providing road connectivity to unconnected villages, housing & village infrastructure, energy including renewable energy, television & telecom connectivity.

It focuses on 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts of several Himalayan states including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.