'The Conclave 2023': FM Sitharaman Speaks On Infrastructural Developments Under Various Schemes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday while attending 'The Conclave 2023' hosted by Pratidin Media Network spoke about the massive improvements in infrastructure due to schemes and initiatives of the Modi Government, which are addressing long-standing issues of connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast.
PM-DevINE, a 100% centrally funded Centre Sector Scheme, was announced in Union Budget 2022-23. The scheme has an outlay of Rs. 6,600 crore for the four-year period from 2022-23 to 2025-26, which will fill the developmental gap in various sectors.
PM-DevINE are an addition to the quantum of resources available for the development of the Northeast. It will not be a substitute for existing Central and State Schemes.
Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort said, “The village on the border is not India’s last village, as was said before, it is the first village of the country”.
The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) was approved in February 2023 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, for Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs 4800 crore.
It envisages comprehensive development of identified border villages so that residents do not have to migrate to other places.
It entails the creation of essential infrastructure and livelihood opportunities through the promotion of tourism & cultural heritage, skill development & entrepreneurship and agriculture. The interventions also include providing road connectivity to unconnected villages, housing & village infrastructure, energy including renewable energy, television & telecom connectivity.
It focuses on 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts of several Himalayan states including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
It is to be mentioned that the Finance Minister further reviewed the implementation of Central and State government welfare schemes, public infrastructure and services in the border village of Lachen (Sikkim) in February 2023 to ensure that targets proposed under the Vibrant Villages programme are fulfilled
For North Eastern States, Government of India allows up to 80% of the project to be availed as external assistance and the remaining 20% is the counter-funding by the NE states.
90% of the external assistance component will be passed to the NE states as grants and only 10% of the loan component needs to be paid by the State.
Whereas, in other states, only 70% of the project cost can be availed as external assistance and the whole amount of external assistance needs to be repaid by the concerned State.
Since May 2014, the Dept of Economic Affairs has signed loan agreements for more than 45 Externally Aided Projects with Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Bilateral Agencies (BAs), mobilizing approx. Rs 38,000 crore.
More than 40 projects with loan component of approx. Rs 47,300 crore have been cleared by the Screening Committee of the DEA and are in different stages of implementation.