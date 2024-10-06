The Conclave 2024: Atishi, Conrad Sangma to Headline Day 2

Day 2 of The Conclave 2024 promises an exciting lineup of discussions, with the spotlight on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The day’s agenda includes four panel discussions, two high-profile one-on-one interactions, and a grand musical conclusion.
The day will kick off with Smitakshi B Goswami's exclusive conversation with Delhi’s newly inducted CM Atishi Marlena, followed by Rishi Baruah hosting a session with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. A sports-focused session will follow, featuring Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, Lakhya Konwar, and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran in a panel moderated by Sunit Bhuyan.
Another highlight of the day will be a thought-provoking discussion on the future of journalism. Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta will lead the session titled “Beyond Breaking News: Reimagining Journalism for a Healthy Democracy,” featuring a distinguished panel including Yogendra Yadav, Sanjay Sharma, Patricia Mukhim, Karma Paljor, and Monalisa Changkija.
After lunch, Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia will moderate a political discussion with panelists Dilip Saikia, Pramod Boro, and Akhil Gogoi. Later, Saikia will return for a session on creativity and entertainment titled “Vision, Passion, and Creativity: Reaching a Global Audience,” alongside Joi Barua, Dominic Sangma, and Utpal Borpujari.
To wrap up the event, Joi Barua and his band will perform live, bringing an electrifying end to the two-day conclave.
Yesterday, Day 1 of The Conclave 2024 featured seven power-packed sessions. Sadin-Pratidin Group Director Smitakshi B Goswami led a critical discussion on women and child safety with Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Other standout sessions included a panel on climate change challenges moderated by Nayan Pratim Kumar and a discussion on coalition politics with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
In addition, Mrinal Talukdar held insightful one-on-one sessions with AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot on state elections and opposition politics, and Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on the political landscape of Manipur. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar also participated in a conversation with Rishi Baruah on India’s geopolitical relationships with its neighbors.