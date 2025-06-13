The Irony of 1206: Vijay Rupani’s Lifelong Emblem Becomes a Date of Mourning

A number he once believed to bring good fortune ended in cruel irony. Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, perished in the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on 12/06/2025, a date long considered his personal lucky charm.
A Number Once Cherished, Now Etched in Grief
For Vijay Rupani, the number 1206 — symbolic of the 12th of June — wasn’t just a coincidence; it was a pattern threaded through his public and private life. From the license plates of his personal vehicles to significant decisions made during his political journey, the number followed him with almost mystical consistency. Friends and colleagues often joked about his fondness for the digits, calling it his “lucky charm.”
Outside his family home in Rajkot, a familiar sight remains — cars still bearing the number GJ-3-1206 on their plates.
But on 12/06/2025, that number became a cruel twist of fate — the day of his untimely death in one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history.What was once a point of pride now stands as a haunting reminder of destiny’s unpredictable hand.
The Crash That Silenced a Legacy
Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, lifted off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM IST. Just minutes into its ascent, disaster struck. The aircraft suddenly lost altitude and spiraled downward, crashing into a hostel block of a government medical college in the densely populated Meghani Nagar area.
The collision ignited a massive blaze, reducing the building’s mess hall and dormitories into scorched debris. Witnesses described the horrifying scene — an aircraft flying alarmingly low before a deafening crash, followed by screams, smoke, and flames engulfing the skyline.
Among the victims was Vijay Rupani, aged 68, seated in Business Class, Seat 2D. According to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, he was enroute to London to visit his wife and daughter.
A Political Journey Interrupted
Rupani’s political career was as deeply rooted in Gujarat as his personal beliefs. Born in Rangoon (now Yangon), Burma, in 1956, he and his family migrated to Rajkot in the wake of political unrest. He began his career as a student activist before rising through the BJP ranks — becoming a municipal corporator in 1987, later a minister, and eventually the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021.
Even after stepping down ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, he remained an influential figure in party strategy and state politics, often seen mentoring younger leaders and contributing behind the scenes.
Tributes Pour In
In a brief but emotional statement, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil said: “This is an irreplaceable loss. Vijaybhai was more than a leader; he was a guiding force for our party. That he lost his life while going to visit his family makes it even more heartbreaking. May his soul find peace.”
Flags at BJP offices across Gujarat flew at half-mast, while candlelight vigils were held in Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. Messages of condolence poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders remembering him as a disciplined administrator, loyal party man, and a humble figure even at the height of power.
A Date Once Beloved, Now Eternalized in Tragedy
For a man who believed in signs and held certain numbers close to his heart, June 12 was never supposed to end like this. But now, 1206 — once a symbol of fortune — becomes the date on which Gujarat lost one of its most enduring sons.