"The Mahagathbandhan is Finished": Nitish Kumar After Resginging as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar today once again resigned as Bihar Chief Minister as it broke ties with Mahagathbandhan (comprising RJD and Congress).
He's likely to form the government with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again this evening.
According to sources, JP Nadda, the BJP chief, is slated to arrive in Patna at 3 p.m. today.
The formation of a new government with the BJP's support is "expected by the evening" in Nadda's presence.
Nitish Kumar breaking ties with the grand alliance has also come as big jolt to the unity of the Opposition's bloc I.N.D.I.A. which was formed to take on BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year.
It's worth mentioning that Nitish Kumar was at the first place had taken the initiative to bring all the opposition parties together to take on the BJP in the forthcoming polls.
However, speculations were rife that he may switch sides once again after Lalan Singh was replaced by Nitish Kumar as party's chief in a key meeting that was held earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the after resigning as the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said, "The mahagathbandhan is finished. I have listened to suggestions of all. The situation was not good in grand alliance. Now, if our erstwhile partners (BJP) join us, we'll proceed. We tried to make INDIA bloc but it was not working.”