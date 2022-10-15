TheConclave2022: Discussion on Effects of Industrialization on Climate

The third session of ‘The Conclave 2022’ organized by Pratidin Media Group was held on the topic “Development and Industrialization: Is it effecting the Climate of the region?”.

The panelists in the session were Dr Arup Kumar Sarma, Professor, IIT Guwahati, Dr Bhagawat Pran Duarah, Professor, Gauhati University, Richard Mahapatra, Managing Director, Down to Earth and Pradeep Purohit, Chairman, CII North Bengal.

Pradeep Purohit said the climate change is a phenomenon which is taking place since long and will keep on going.

He said, “Although climate change is a natural phenomenon, however some industries have added to it.”

“In order to reduce the climatic change from industries, we need to work on waste management and focus on recycle and reuse of item,” he said.

Speaking on the plans of cement industry, Purohit said, “Technological advancement has helped to reduce carbon footprints. We are working on carbon negative policy.”

Moreover, he alleged that biggest polluter to the environment is the brick kilns as they are still working on the same technology as five decades ago.

Meanwhile, Arup Sarma has stressed on the carbon footprint and climate change affecting the state hugely.

He said, “Sustainability has to be kept in mind and carbon footprint also should be kept in check.”

Referring to a study of Brahmaputra he said, “Pre-monsoon, precipitation will go downas climate change will take over. There is no significant change on post-monsoon and as we talk about monsoon flow, it will go down along with winter precipitation.”

Speaking about flash flood, he said that flood has become ‘unpredictable’.