TheConclave2022: Interactive 2nd Session on Assam Tea Industry, Its Challenges

The second session of ‘The Conclave 2022’ organized by Pratidin Media Group was held on the topic “Tea Industry and Challenges Faced By it in Assam”.

The panelists in the session were Kumar Sanjay Krishna, chairperson, AERC, Guwahati, Prabhat Bezbaruah, former Chairman of Tea Board of India and Dhiraj Gowala, President of ATTSA.

Prabhat Bezbaruah said that the packaging and quality of tea is important for the industry to flourish.

He said, “People nowadays do not drink tea as its quality has dropped. Companies are seen competing on the price of the product. But according to me, the quality of the product is more important.

Focusing on the need to improve the technology used in the tea industries, Bezbaruah said that this is the main setback for the industry in Assam.

He said, “Good machines have to be induced to improve the quality of tea in the state. Agriculture institutes should be able to provide new technology. But this has not been accomplished till now and therefore has remained the main reason for the main failure of the industry.”

Bezbaruah also said that climate change has impacted agricultural sector in the state.

He further highlighted the need to promote tea culture and drinking tea among the youth to make it a cool drink. He said that it is one of the healthiest drinks and one of the best in the world.

Kumar Sanjay Krishna pointed out that productivity, quality, brand creation, creating a market for export and mechanization are the main factors for the improvement of the tea industry.

He said, “We cannot compare the tea productivity in India with other countries. Until the productivity is increased, the tea market cannot survive. The quality of Assam tea has gone down since many years. Also, regarding the export of tea, the mentality of our exporters must be changed.”

Kumar Sanjay Krishna lastly stressed on the promotion of Assam tea to flourish it worldwide.

Dhiraj Gowala, on the other hand said that mismanagement, climate change, etc. are the main reasons for the downfall of tea industry in Assam.

He said, “There is no special policy for tea companies. The government and tea board also has not promoted tea. When a company is at loss there is no one to invest on it.”