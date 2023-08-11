There is Involvement of Central Government in Manipur Violence: TMC

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s debate on the no-confidence motion against his government on Thursday, TMC national spokesperson Ripun Bora raised serious allegations against the BJP Government in the Centre over the Manipur issue.
Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, Bora said, “There is involvement of the Central Government in Manipur violence. The dubious role of Assam Rifles in handling the situation of Manipur since May 3 has been substantiated by various video footage that emerges on the sidelines of Manipur violence. There has been an allegation of clash between Manipur State police with Assam Rifles which comes under the Central Home Ministry in maintaining the law and order situation in the State. Manipur Police have registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of preventing police from doing their duty, including blocking their way with armored vehicles, which allegedly allowed Kuki militants suspected of killing Meiteis to escape.”
TMC national spokesperson Bora alleges that during his two hour thirteen minutes long speech Modi thought of spending only two minutes on the main issue of Manipur and prefers to spend the entire speech by taunting the Opposition parties.
Calling him irresponsible towards Manipur or say North East Indian States, Bora further alleges that PM Modi wearing Assamese-Manipuri Gamucha is nothing but drama only.
“Although he boosted BJP's good governance by thumping 56 inch chests, in reality he and his MPs kept on laughing in Parliament ignoring the tragedy in Manipur,” added Bora.
In the Presser, Ripun Bora further asked the PM why he is reluctant to visit Manipur or send his cabinet colleagues at this time of crisis.
“The PM being happy on expressing his pride of visiting North East Indian States 96 times as PM now remains mute during crisis time. The TMC party strongly condemns PM Modi’s false narrative against the Opposition alliance INDIA,” Bora added further.