Thermal Power Capacity to Reach 307 GW by 2034-35: Govt Report

The Ministry of Power has outlined plans to add nearly 97 gigawatts (GW) of coal and lignite-based thermal power capacity by 2034-35, aiming to meet the projected thermal capacity requirement of 307 GW, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

This move comes alongside India’s ambitious renewable energy targets — 500 GW capacity by 2030 and a net-zero emissions goal by 2070 — underscoring the country’s dual strategy of balancing traditional and clean energy sources.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, said the projected thermal capacity requirement by 2034-35 is approximately 3,07,000 megawatts (MW), up from the current installed capacity of 2,11,855 MW as of March 31, 2023. To bridge this gap, the power ministry envisions commissioning an additional minimum of 97,000 MW of coal and lignite-based capacity.

As of June 2025, India’s total installed electricity generation capacity stands at 485 GW. According to the National Electricity Plan (Generation) released in May 2023, the country’s total generation capacity is expected to reach about 870 GW by 2031-32.

Since April 2023, about 11,680 MW of thermal capacity has been commissioned, and an additional 38,935 MW — including 5,695 MW from stressed thermal projects — is currently under construction. Contracts for another 15,440 MW were awarded in the fiscal year 2024-25 and are slated for construction.

Moreover, 35,460 MW of coal and lignite-based capacity is at various stages of planning to meet the growing demand.

On the renewable front, 158,450 MW capacity is under construction, comprising 74,150 MW solar, 30,080 MW wind, and 53,750 MW hybrid power projects. An additional 62,000 MW of renewable capacity — including 46,010 MW solar and 15,990 MW hybrid power — is in planning stages and targeted for completion by 2029-30.

Hydropower development is also underway, with 13,463.5 MW under construction and 9,802 MW planned for completion by 2031-32.

Energy storage infrastructure is expanding, with 8,250 MW/49,500 MWh pumped storage projects (PSPs) currently under construction and 5,780 MW/34,680 MWh of PSPs approved but pending construction. Additionally, 3,500 MW/21,000 MWh of PSP capacity is in bidding, and 15,829 MW/51,106 MWh of battery energy storage systems are in various stages of development.

Nuclear power capacity is not left behind — 6,600 MW is under construction with completion targeted by 2029-30, and 7,000 MW is under planning and approval.

The Minister highlighted that electricity demand has surged due to rapid economic growth, increased household electrification, urbanization, rising living standards, and growing use of energy-intensive technologies such as air conditioners and electric vehicles (EVs).

According to the mid-term review of the 20th Electric Power Survey, EV charging is expected to contribute 63,651 million units (MU), about 2.35% of total projected electricity demand by fiscal year 2031-32. The government asserts that adequate generation capacity is being planned to meet this increasing demand, including that driven by the rise of EVs.