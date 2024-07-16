Thief Returns Stolen Goods After Discovering Home Belonged to Famous Marathi Poet

In a remarkable turn of events, a thief was overcome with remorse after discovering that the house he had stolen valuables from belonged to renowned Marathi writer Narayan Surve. The thief returned the stolen items, including an LED TV, to the house located in Neral, Raigad district, and left a note asking for forgiveness, police said today.
Narayan Surve, who passed away on August 16, 2010, at the age of 84, was a celebrated Marathi poet and social activist. Born in Mumbai, Surve's poetry vividly depicted the struggles of the urban working class. His daughter Sujata and her husband Ganesh Ghare now reside in the house. They were away in Virar visiting their son, leaving the house locked for ten days.
During their absence, the thief broke into the house and stole several items, including the LED TV. However, when he returned the next day to steal more, he noticed Surve's photograph and memorabilia in a room. Overcome with guilt, the thief returned all the items he had taken and left a note on the wall, expressing regret and asking for forgiveness for stealing from the home of such a distinguished literary figure.
Sujata and her husband discovered the note upon their return from Virar on Sunday. Police Inspector Shivaji Dhavle of Neral police station stated that further investigations are ongoing, with police examining fingerprints found on the TV set and other articles.
Narayan Surve's life story is one of resilience and inspiration. Orphaned and raised on the streets of Mumbai, Surve survived by working various jobs, including domestic help, dishwasher, babysitter, pet-dog caretaker, milk delivery boy, porter, and mill hand. Through his poetry, he celebrated labor and challenged established norms in Marathi literature, earning a lasting legacy as a voice for the working class.