'Things Would Have Been Different If Modi Was PM': Assam CM On 26/11 Attack Anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his sorrow on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack. He mentioned that it was a tragic day and speculated that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in power instead of Manmohan Singh, the outcome might have been different.
Fifteen years ago today, Mumbai experienced a devastating attack by heavily armed terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, causing chaos on the city's streets, targeting important public places and ruthlessly shooting at innocent civilians.
The assaults led to the deaths of more than 166 people, including foreigners, and caused over 300 injuries. Although one of the attackers, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was apprehended alive, the rest were killed towards the end of the four-day siege.
"It is a very sad day. I think if Narendra Modi had been the PM instead of Manmohan Singh at that time, the things which Congress did would not have been done. And we feel sad that we are not able to do what should have been done," CM Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Bhubaneshwar.
On Sunday, PM Modi honored the victims of the dreadful terrorist attack on November 26th by paying his respects.
In the most recent installment of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi spoke to the citizens of the country where he emphasized that it was the unwavering strength and ability of the nation that enabled it to overcome the significant damage caused by the well-organized assaults carried out by heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan.
"Now we are cracking down and crushing terrorism with full might and courage," PM Modi said.