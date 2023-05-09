Third Cheetah Bought from Namibia Dies at Kuno National Park

A female cheetah translocated from Namibia in South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh reportedly died on Tuesday in an infighting with two other male cheetahs inside the national park.
An official associated with the project said, “The Phinda Adult Male Coalition consisting of Vayu and Agni, also known as the White Walkers, had a violent interaction with the Phinda Adult Female, Daksha. Regrettably, Daksha lost her life in this incident.”
It may be noted that Daksha is the third cheetah, among 12 Cheetahs bought from Namibia, that died in the last 40 days.
In the last two months, one male Cheetah named Uday and one female Cheetah named Sasha, which were brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh died.
At the daily check-up, Uday reportedly appeared lethargic and was limping, a press release by the forest department said.
The cheetah died during treatment after falling ill. However, the exact reason for the death was not known at the moment.
Cheetah Uday, a wild male captured close to the Matlabas River in the Waterberg region of South Africa and was estimated to be approximately 6 years old. Uday was brought from South Africa to Kuno on February 18 this year along with 11 other cheetahs.
Before that on March 27, a female cheetah named Sasha had died due to a kidney ailment. She was part of the batch of big cats brought to Kuno from Namibia.
They were among the 12 cheetahs airlifted from South Africa to Kuno National Park. Experts say some of these cheetahs were losing fitness, and suffering from chronic stress after months in captivity.