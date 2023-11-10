Third Consignment of Relief Materials from India Reaches Quake-Hit Nepal

Notably, over 150 people have been killed and 160 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on November 3. The National Centre for Seismology stated that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at around 6.4 and the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Just a day after the earthquake, India dispatched the first consignment of emergency relief materials for the quake-affected people of the neighboring country. The second consignment was transported to Nepalgunj by a special IAF C-130.