Third Consignment of Relief Materials from India Reaches Quake-Hit Nepal

The third consignment of relief materials dispatched from India to earthquake-hit Nepal reached the neighbouring country on Thursday, reports said.
According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, 12 tonnes of relief material including blankets, sleeping bags, tents and essential medical supplies landed in Nepal for the quake-affected families. The consignment was carried by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130, reports said.
India, also the first responder after the November 3 earthquake, has provided 33 tonnes of emergency relief materials for the earthquake-affected families in Nepal through three special IAF flights.
Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Flight #3 of @IAF_MCC carrying another 12 tonnes of relief material lands in Nepal. India will always remain a trusted and reliable partner."
Notably, over 150 people have been killed and 160 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on November 3. The National Centre for Seismology stated that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at around 6.4 and the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
Just a day after the earthquake, India dispatched the first consignment of emergency relief materials for the quake-affected people of the neighboring country. The second consignment was transported to Nepalgunj by a special IAF C-130.