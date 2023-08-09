This South Indian State Likely to Be Renamed Soon | Details Here

South Indian state Kerala may witness a change in its name soon!
The Kerala Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday urging the Central Government to change the state’s name.
The resolution which was moved by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to rename the state as ‘Keralam’ in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.
According to information, the resolution was accepted by the Congress-led UDF opposition who did not suggest any modifications in it.
Pinarayi Vijayan said that the name of the state is ‘Keralam’ in the Malayalam language.
He said, “The need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities has been strongly emerging since the time of the national freedom struggle. But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution.”
He further requested the Centre to take immediate steps to amend it as 'Keralam' under Article 3 of the Constitution.