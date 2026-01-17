“This victory is the people’s blessing to the NDA” – Kiran Dev

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Kiran Dev expressed happiness over the results of the local body elections in Maharashtra, stating that the outcomes reaffirm the credibility of the “Modi magic” in the state. He described the sweeping victory of the BJP-led alliance in the civic polls as a historic triumph of Maharashtra’s model of good governance.

Kiran Dev said that the urban and municipal electorate of Maharashtra has decisively endorsed good governance, development, and social harmony. By reposing faith in the double-engine government, the people have validated the development work carried out by the government. Notably, out of 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the BJP-led alliance has secured victory in 25, and is also moving towards a landslide win in the BMC.

Calling the results historic, the BJP State President said that under the leadership of the state government, the elected representatives of the alliance will bring visible transformation to every city.

He added that the people have rejected all kinds of tactics and placed their trust in development and good governance, branding the opposition grand alliance as a “grand deception.”

Congratulating Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the entire state government, and BJP office-bearers and workers, Kiran Dev said this mandate is the people’s blessing to the National Democratic Alliance. He termed it a historic public verdict for Maharashtra’s security, clean politics, and the future of the youth.

