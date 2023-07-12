Three Arrested for Killing CEO, MD of Bengaluru-Based Pvt Tech Firm

The prime accused Felix was previously working at the company, however, he later quit to form his own company which is said to be a rival business.

The police said, “Felix and his associates were carrying weapons with them which included knives and machettes. As Vinu Kumar heard the scream, he entered Phanindra’s chamber and tried to save him but Felix and his accused attacked him as well. There were about 10 employees in the office when Phanindra was murdered. After stabbing the CEO and MD, the accused threatened other employees and fled from the scene.”