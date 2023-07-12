Three Arrested for Killing CEO, MD of Bengaluru-Based Pvt Tech Firm

In a significant development, the Bengaluru City Police in Karnataka on Wednesday arrested at least three individuals including the prime accused in connection with the killing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of a private tech firm.
According to reports, the police have arrested the prime accused Felix who had been on the run after committing the crime and his two accomplices, Vinay Reddy and Santosh. They were nabbed near Kunigal in Tumakuru district.
Notably, the three accused barged into the premises of Aeronics Media Private Limited and killed the CEO Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanyam with sharp weapons.
The prime accused Felix was previously working at the company, however, he later quit to form his own company which is said to be a rival business.
The police said, “Felix and his associates were carrying weapons with them which included knives and machettes. As Vinu Kumar heard the scream, he entered Phanindra’s chamber and tried to save him but Felix and his accused attacked him as well. There were about 10 employees in the office when Phanindra was murdered. After stabbing the CEO and MD, the accused threatened other employees and fled from the scene.”