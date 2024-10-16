Three Killed in Major Fire at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai
Three Killed in Major Fire at Lokhandwala Complex in MumbaiBreaking news
National

Three Killed in Major Fire at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai

According to reports, the blaze broke out around 8 am, initially confined to a flat on the 10th floor.
Published on

A devastating fire at the 14-storey Riya Palace building in the upscale Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, claimed the lives of three individuals on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the blaze broke out around 8 am, initially confined to a flat on the 10th floor.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze by approximately 9 am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. More details awaited.

Three Killed in Major Fire at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai
Fire Breaks Out at OB Shopping Mall in Shillong’s Police Bazar
Mumbai police
X
national>>national/three-killed-in-major-fire-at-lokhandwala-complex-in-mumbai
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com