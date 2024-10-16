National
Three Killed in Major Fire at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai
According to reports, the blaze broke out around 8 am, initially confined to a flat on the 10th floor.
A devastating fire at the 14-storey Riya Palace building in the upscale Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, claimed the lives of three individuals on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze by approximately 9 am.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established. More details awaited.