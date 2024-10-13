Fire Breaks Out at OB Shopping Mall in Shillong’s Police Bazar

A fire broke out in the OB Shopping Mall in the bustling Police Bazar area of Shillong late Sunday morning, causing panic in the region.
The incident is believed to have started around 9 or 10 AM due to a suspected short circuit in a hotel located above the shopping mall.
Despite being a highly crowded area, the fire occurred early in the day, which helped minimize potential harm as foot traffic was lighter than usual. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported at this time.
The fire sent large plumes of smoke into the air, alarming residents and shoppers in the nearby vicinity. Fire and emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to contain the situation.
Darwin M. Sangma, SP (Fire & Emergency Services) for Shillong, confirmed that the fire was minor and was quickly brought under control.
While the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still under investigation, officials reassured the public that the situation is now under control.
Further updates on the incident are awaited as the authorities continue their inquiries.