TMC General Secy Abhishek Banerjee on a 2-day visit to Meghalaya

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Meghalaya on a two-day tour from November 17.

According to a TMC official, Banerjee will inaugurate a party office at Garo Hills on November 17.

“On November 18, he will interact with church elders at Sacred Heart Shrine in Tura and hold a public meeting at new Tura playground. He will also interact with media personnel there. Banerjee is scheduled to hold an organisational meeting with the leaders of the state,” a TMC official said as reported by PTI.

The TMC became the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly in November last year after 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in the state switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

After its landslide victory in the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, the TMC had been trying to expand its base in Goa, Haryana, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

The party had earlier contested assembly polls in Goa and civic elections in Tripura.