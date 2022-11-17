Five Killed, 10 Injured After Gunmen Open Fire On Protestors In Iran

At least five people were killed and 10 others were injured after unknown "terrorist elements" shot at protesters and security forces in Iran's Khuzestan province on Wednesday.

According to reports, armed elements on two motorcycles arrived at a market area in the city of Izeh and opened fire on protesters and security forces present there.

Atleast five people are confirmed dead and 10 others wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack.

Earlier on October 26, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by the Islamic State group on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz.

Iran has been gripped by protests -- described as "riots" by the authorities -- since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, three days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.

Over the past two months, there have been many clashes that killed dozens of people, mainly protesters, but also members of the security forces.

Those demonstrations have seen clashes that have killed dozens of people -- mainly protesters, but also members of the security forces -- over the last two months, according to the authorities.