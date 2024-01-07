National

TMC Leader Satyan Chowdhury Shot Dead In West Bengal's Baharampur

According to a TMC official, a number of people arrived on motorcycles and shot at Chowdhury from a short distance.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Satyan Chowdhury was fatally shot on Sunday by unknown attackers in Baharampur city of West Bengal.

Despite being quickly taken to the hospital, the party's general secretary for Murshidabad, Chowdhury was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The authorities have initiated a probe into the shocking homicide.

According to reports, Chowdhury was previously close with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, but later switched allegiance to the ruling TMC.

