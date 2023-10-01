TN: 8 Killed As Tourist Bus Falls Off Hairpin Bend in Nilgiris

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed while several others sustained injuries after a tourist bus fell off a hairpin bend near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to reports, around 55 passengers onboard the bus were on their way to Tenkasi when it fell into a gorge while turning a sharp bend near Coonoor. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels on the hairpin bend leading to the bus’ plunge down the steep incline.
Following the incident, locals, police and fire officials rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 will be provided to those who had suffered minor injuries.
President of India Droupadi Murmu posted on X, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”