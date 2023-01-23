AANLA Leaders, Cadres Lay Down Arms in Assam’s Sonitpur

More than 46 leaders and cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) laid down their arms in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.

During a ceremony, the former leaders and cadres handed over their weapons to top district police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (border), in Dhekiajuli.

It may be mentioned that in the month of September last year, AANLA was among the eight tribal militant organisations based in Assam which has signed peace treaty with the government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

The weapons that were handed over included eight pistols, six rifles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, AANLA ‘President’ D Nayak, who had already surrendered, was present at the ceremony and said the cadres laid down their arms as they believe that peace accord will be able to protect their rights of the tea tribes and ensure their development.

Nayak was quoted by PTI saying, “We had been waging armed struggle for our rights. The doors for peace talks were opened with the government in January 2012.”